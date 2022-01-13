Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 297.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 309.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ AMEH opened at $64.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.01. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $133.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $227.12 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Medical Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

