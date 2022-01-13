Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $61,000 Stock Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 97.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,210 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at about $28,852,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the third quarter valued at about $24,923,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 107.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,152,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,117,000 after buying an additional 1,113,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at about $16,892,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. MKM Partners cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $14.67 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 300.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

