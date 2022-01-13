Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,163 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 414.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 8.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXTR shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

EXTR opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.32 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.62. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 118.57% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $253,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $331,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 330,000 shares of company stock worth $4,596,741. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

