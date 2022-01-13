Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,519 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Community Health Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Community Health Systems by 75.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 15,772 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Community Health Systems by 9.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Community Health Systems by 34.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,032,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,076,000 after acquiring an additional 262,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Community Health Systems by 199.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 38,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

CYH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist cut their price target on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

Shares of CYH opened at $12.75 on Thursday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $17.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.74.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Community Health Systems’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.