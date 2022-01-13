Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Cut by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,779,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,875,162,000 after purchasing an additional 717,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,848,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,967,102,000 after buying an additional 1,128,738 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,598,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,053,451,000 after buying an additional 410,663 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,816,810,000 after buying an additional 735,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,813,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,699,706,000 after purchasing an additional 381,458 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.10. 75,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,370,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.66.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Morgan Stanley cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist lowered their price target on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $152.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.57.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

