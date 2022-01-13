Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to announce sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Maximus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. Maximus reported sales of $945.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maximus will report full-year sales of $4.46 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Maximus.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 22.53%. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

MMS stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.15. 219,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,084. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Maximus has a 52 week low of $74.38 and a 52 week high of $96.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,036,567.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,188 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $504,507.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,767 shares of company stock worth $3,375,131. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Maximus by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 459,924 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,459,000 after buying an additional 58,058 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Maximus by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 369,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,735,000 after buying an additional 29,862 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Maximus by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 272,306 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,955,000 after buying an additional 8,932 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Maximus by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,172,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Maximus in the 3rd quarter worth about $416,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

