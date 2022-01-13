Maxim Group Begins Coverage on Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA)

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 111.27% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of GNTA opened at $9.94 on Thursday. Genenta Science has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $13.13.

Genenta Science S.p.A. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of hematopoietic stem progenitor cell immuno-gene therapy for solid tumors, including the lead product candidate, Temferon(TM). Genenta Science S.p.A. is based in MILAN, Italy.

