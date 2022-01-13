Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Lifted to “Buy” at MKM Partners

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) was upgraded by equities researchers at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $24.00. MKM Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 36.43% from the stock’s current price.

MAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.59. Mattel has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. Mattel had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 57.56%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Brahman Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Mattel in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,736,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Mattel by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,643,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,781 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Mattel by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,067,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mattel by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,047,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,357 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mattel by 889.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 950,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,108,000 after acquiring an additional 854,605 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

