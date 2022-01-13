Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.25% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $636,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.3% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,487,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 51.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 36.7% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,005.07.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,554.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.36, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,711.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,772.50. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,256.27 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.02 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

