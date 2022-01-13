Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 71,475 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,281,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,475 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $580,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,291,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,834,000 after buying an additional 5,583,732 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,065,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,573,000 after purchasing an additional 440,407 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,959,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340,845 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,200,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,289,000 after purchasing an additional 267,281 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,332,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,212,000 after acquiring an additional 140,556 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL opened at $68.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $72.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.67%.

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

