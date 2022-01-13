Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 373,038 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,157,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373,038 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,080,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.25.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $143.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $125.27 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.76.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 77.55%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.