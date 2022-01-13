Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 144,977 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,479,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 144,977 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 5.45% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $845,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 97.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,004,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,355 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $119,675,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 167.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,054,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,477,000 after purchasing an additional 659,597 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 38.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,153,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,108,000 after purchasing an additional 592,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,158,000 after acquiring an additional 516,582 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $120.39 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $137.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.69.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CHKP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.80.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

