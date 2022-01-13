Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,895,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,150 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $896,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

NYSE OTIS opened at $86.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.71. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $92.84. The stock has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

