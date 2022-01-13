Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.01 Billion Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,776,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 81,760 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.26% of Lam Research worth $1,011,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Amundi acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $625,747,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 99.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,524,000 after buying an additional 775,700 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 63.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,770,000 after buying an additional 677,746 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $351,163,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $377,027,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lam Research from $710.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $715.46.

Shares of LRCX opened at $686.32 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $481.05 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $96.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $671.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $623.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.67 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,049,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

