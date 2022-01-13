Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,484,621 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,754 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.11% of EOG Resources worth $520,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,188,232 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,020,826,000 after buying an additional 430,215 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,674,207,000 after buying an additional 3,435,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $816,765,000 after purchasing an additional 301,682 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 101.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $644,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,668 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,939,059 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $495,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,226 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG stock opened at $102.77 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.08 and a 52 week high of $103.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

EOG Resources declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Argus increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,342 shares of company stock worth $1,748,082. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

