MASQ 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $103,943.00 (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. During the last week, MASQ has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MASQ coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000461 BTC on popular exchanges. MASQ has a market cap of $4.89 million and $103,943.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00061201 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00075457 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,292.19 or 0.07620781 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,215.13 or 1.00034645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00067929 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008215 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ was first traded on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,528,456 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

