Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $10,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $165.45. 7,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,167. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.69 and its 200-day moving average is $149.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 116.10 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $588,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,854,287 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. Cowen increased their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.42.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

