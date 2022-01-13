Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Sells 24,075 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,075 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.83. The company had a trading volume of 667,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,613,583. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.07. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.49 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

