Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 40,053 Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 547,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,053 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust comprises 1.1% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $7,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 275.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 11.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EFR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.70. 1,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,164. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.91. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $15.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Read More: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.