Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $80.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Marathon Petroleum traded as high as $71.41 and last traded at $70.45, with a volume of 5919671 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.93.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Amundi purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,220,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,697,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13,353.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,284,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,209 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 834.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,422,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 181.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,513,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,541,000 after purchasing an additional 975,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

About Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

