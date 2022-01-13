Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.39

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.39 and last traded at $18.31, with a volume of 387175 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.74.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.28.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently -399.93%.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Marathon Oil by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 70,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 134,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 13,951 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 36,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.