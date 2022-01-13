Manulife Financial’s (MFC) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their sell rating on shares of Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. Evercore ISI currently has a C$111.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$35.71.

MFC stock traded up C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$26.03. 2,407,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,363,312. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of C$22.76 and a twelve month high of C$27.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.57 billion and a PE ratio of 7.66.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$15.98 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 21.5100003 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

In related news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total value of C$530,236.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$135,741.12. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total value of C$321,845.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,120 shares in the company, valued at C$227,607.84. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,642 shares of company stock worth $864,367.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

