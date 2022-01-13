ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) will announce $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. ManTech International posted earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $637.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

MANT has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair downgraded ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MANT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ManTech International by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,902,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of ManTech International by 58.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of ManTech International during the third quarter worth about $304,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManTech International during the second quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1,007.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,522,000 after acquiring an additional 110,605 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MANT stock traded up $1.41 on Friday, reaching $73.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,363. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.79. ManTech International has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $101.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.71%.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

