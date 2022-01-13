Magna International (TSE:MG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $103.76

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$103.76 and traded as high as C$108.48. Magna International shares last traded at C$108.18, with a volume of 562,753 shares trading hands.

MG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Magna International to a “buy” rating and set a C$93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Magna International to a “sell” rating and set a C$69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Magna International in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magna International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$104.36.

Get Magna International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$103.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$103.76. The firm has a market cap of C$32.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.70 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 8.3199996 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 22.43%.

In other news, Director Seetarama Swamy Kotagiri sold 37,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.36, for a total transaction of C$4,219,025.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,332,314.94.

Magna International Company Profile (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.