Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company, with a collection of assets which includes the New York Knicks and the New York Rangers as well as development league teams – the Westchester Knicks and the Hartford Wolf Pack; and esports teams. The company also owns professional sports team performance centers – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York, United States. “

MSGS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Sports currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $210.20.

NYSE MSGS opened at $167.69 on Wednesday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a twelve month low of $152.42 and a twelve month high of $207.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.98.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 67.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

