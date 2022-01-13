Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 161,100 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 384,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 161,100 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the second quarter worth $42,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the third quarter worth $78,000. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the third quarter worth $99,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 9.8% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 26.5% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. 35.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CX opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $9.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.24.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 6.50%. Equities analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on CEMEX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.20 target price on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.87.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

