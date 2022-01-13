Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 5,658 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,040,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,715,328,000 after buying an additional 212,813 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,563,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,670,852,000 after buying an additional 946,456 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,597,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,541,000 after buying an additional 4,987,525 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Match Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,861,975,000 after buying an additional 1,333,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,123,000 after buying an additional 1,541,815 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $124.08 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.51 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.57. The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.96, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.98.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.22 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.50.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total transaction of $28,519,430.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.