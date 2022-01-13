Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,450,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,410,000 after acquiring an additional 142,685 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 55,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 13,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 83,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARCC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.84.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital stock opened at $22.05 on Thursday. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 45.81%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

