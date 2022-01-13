Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $2.69 Million Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,242 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Trade Desk by 4,140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Trade Desk by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $82.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.57. The company has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.55, a P/E/G ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.29. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cleveland Research started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $16,288,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,780 shares of company stock worth $31,831,928. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

