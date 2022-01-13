Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,414 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $1,146,606 over the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSGP has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $74.81 on Thursday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.58 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 124.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.81.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

