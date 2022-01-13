Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 2,074 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on TXG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.29.

10x Genomics stock opened at $118.81 on Thursday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.84 and a 52 week high of $208.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 1.38.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.07 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.33, for a total value of $2,119,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total transaction of $249,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,402 shares of company stock worth $39,350,550 in the last ninety days. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.