Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 2,259 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,253 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in VMware by 346.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 147.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VMW opened at $122.90 on Thursday. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.80 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.75.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $27.40 dividend. This is a positive change from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.18.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

