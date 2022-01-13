M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.50

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from M Winkworth’s previous dividend of $2.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:WINK opened at GBX 214.16 ($2.91) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 199.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03. The firm has a market cap of £27.27 million and a P/E ratio of 11.59. M Winkworth has a 12-month low of GBX 130 ($1.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 220 ($2.99).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a research note on Wednesday.

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in the provision of estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

