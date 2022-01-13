M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of M Winkworth (LON:WINK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

WINK stock opened at GBX 213 ($2.89) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 199.48. The firm has a market cap of £27.12 million and a PE ratio of 11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03. M Winkworth has a 52 week low of GBX 130 ($1.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 220 ($2.99).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from M Winkworth’s previous dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. M Winkworth’s payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in the provision of estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

