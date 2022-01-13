LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $4.16 Per Share

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 9th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $4.16 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.86.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.88.

Shares of LYB opened at $99.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.67. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.06 and a twelve month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.7% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

