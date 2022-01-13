Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Raised to C$12.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$11.80 to C$12.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.30 to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. National Bankshares cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$15.30 price target (down from C$17.00) on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 price target on Lundin Mining and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.29.

TSE:LUN traded down C$0.15 on Thursday, reaching C$10.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,937. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$8.56 and a 1-year high of C$16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of C$7.99 billion and a PE ratio of 9.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.40.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$952.44 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 11.4999999 EPS for the current year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total transaction of C$543,184.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 501,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,069,594.51. Also, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,965,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,422,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$943,329,707.89.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

