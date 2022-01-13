Lufax (NYSE:LU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lufax Holding Ltd is a technology-empowered personal financial services platform principally in China. Lufax Holding Ltd is based in Shanghai, China. “

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lufax from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lufax presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.74.

Shares of Lufax stock opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. Lufax has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.41.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 19.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lufax will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Lufax by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Lufax by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Lufax by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lufax by 463.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in Lufax by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 65,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

