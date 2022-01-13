Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,900 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.24% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $13,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 136,452 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after buying an additional 52,761 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 812.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 102,361 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 91,144 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,140 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 311,668 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $18,205,000 after purchasing an additional 65,981 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,694 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPX opened at $76.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.75. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $37.24 and a 1-year high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.10%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CEO William Bradley Southern purchased 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.24 per share, with a total value of $359,734.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LPX shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

