Lotto (LOTTO) Price Hits $0.0096 on Exchanges

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded down 26.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Lotto has a total market capitalization of $19.11 million and approximately $6,997.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lotto has traded down 23% against the US dollar. One Lotto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.93 or 0.00321089 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008790 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000863 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004061 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Lotto Profile

Lotto (LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Lotto

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

