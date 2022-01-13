Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) Trading 0.4% Higher

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) shares traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.38 and last traded at $5.23. 153,507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 307,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lottery.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Northland Securities began coverage on Lottery.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on Lottery.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.39.

Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Lottery.com Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTRY. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lottery.com during the second quarter worth $586,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lottery.com during the second quarter worth $379,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lottery.com by 14,000.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lottery.com during the second quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Lottery.com during the third quarter worth $140,000. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

