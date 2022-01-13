Loser Coin Price Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days (LOWB)

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last seven days, Loser Coin has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One Loser Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loser Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.40 million and $608,733.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00061168 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00074964 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,262.20 or 0.07617171 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,806.48 or 0.99952289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00067245 BTC.

About Loser Coin

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Loser Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

