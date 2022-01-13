Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,379 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Qualys by 126.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 53.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $1,278,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total value of $367,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,292 shares of company stock valued at $68,760,456 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on QLYS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.89.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $127.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.83. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.26 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 69.70 and a beta of 0.69.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $104.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

