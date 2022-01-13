Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LKFN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 20.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 13,125 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 7.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $83.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $56.06 and a 1 year high of $84.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.14.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.62 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 39.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. purchased 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

