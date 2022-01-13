Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 136.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth $41,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 385.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MET opened at $67.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.71. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MET has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

