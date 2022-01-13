Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Precision BioSciences worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences in the third quarter worth $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 38.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 16.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 39.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTIL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Precision BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $6.16 on Thursday. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $374.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $24.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 26.91% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

