Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 390.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

OSTK opened at $53.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.06 and a 1-year high of $112.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 4.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.57.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Overstock.com had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $689.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OSTK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.43.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total transaction of $477,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Jacob Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total transaction of $108,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,287 shares of company stock worth $1,925,448 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

