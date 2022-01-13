Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.02

Shares of Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$12.02 and last traded at C$11.66, with a volume of 14600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.20.

Separately, Fundamental Research raised their price target on Los Andes Copper to C$15.06 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$317.84 million and a PE ratio of -137.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 16.08 and a quick ratio of 15.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.16.

Los Andes Copper Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located to the north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

