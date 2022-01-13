Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 301,079 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638,769 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 301,079 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $54,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 52,495 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,455,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 35,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 41,363 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 75,993 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,393,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 800,367 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $67,920,000 after purchasing an additional 35,327 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS opened at $105.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.00. The firm has a market cap of $139.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $68.02 and a 12 month high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.04.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

