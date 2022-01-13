Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases Shares of 610,186 Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 610,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,036,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of U. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Unity Software by 6,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 6,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $1,170,987.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,798,010 shares of company stock worth $310,776,177 over the last three months. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $129.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.75 and a beta of 2.31. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.75.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $286.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on U shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

