Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 4,300 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of S&P Global worth $60,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $447.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $462.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $445.07. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $107.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.60.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

